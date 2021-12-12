Employees in UAE may expect pay hike by 3 percent in 2022

A survey by recruitment firm Cooper Fitch has revealed employers will increase salaries of up to 3 percent in the UAE in 2022.

In the survey around 37 per cent of local firms said they don’t plan to increase the salaries of the employees next year.

The positive impact of Expo 2020 and FIFA World Cup is believed to be the factor for recovery on multiple sectors.

The survey released by recruitment and HR advisory firm Cooper Fitch said that 41 per cent of firms increased salaries in 2021 with advisory, HR, manufacturing, technology, strategy and public sectors amongst those who made an increase of up to 10 per cent.

In 2022, 43 per cent of businesses in the UAE will be increasing salaries. 35 per cent will increase pay by 0-5 per cent; four per cent will mark increases of 6-9 per cent; and five per cent said they will increase salaries of 10 per cent or more.

However, 37 per cent of local firms said they don’t plan to revise the salaries of the employees next year while 19 per cent will decrease salaries by up to 10 per cent in 2022.

Trefor Murphy, founder and CEO of Cooper Fitch said the UAE is resilient and they have witnessed the market bounce back considerably this year after the challenges in 2020. He said that they see 2022 as a year of continued growth as the Expo will continue into the first quarter of 2022 and the kick-off of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar is “more than likely going to contribute to significant growth across multiple markets due to Dubai being a major tourism transit and business hub.”