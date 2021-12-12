BSP to ensure reimbursement of payments of hacked account holders

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has said that it will ensure reimbursement of payments of hacked account holders.

The BSP said it is working with Banco de Oro (BDO) and Union Bank of the Philippines (UBP) after complaints on social media about accounts allegedly being hacked.

It said in a statement, it had been monitoring complaints since early last week.

“We are in close coordination with BDO as well as UBP on this incident to ensure that remedial measures are being undertaken, including reimbursement of affected consumers,” it said.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno vowed that the central bank would “do everything to ensure the safety and integrity of the financial system as well as the protection of financial consumers.”

However BDO and UnionBank have yet to issue a statement. In a Facebook post on Saturday, BDO advised the public to protect their bank accounts by changing their passwords.

“Bonus season means scammers and hackers are more active than ever,” it said. (AW)