Maria Ressa slams US tech firms for spreading lies, hate after receiving Nobel prize

Staff Report

Photo from Reuters.

Noted journalist Maria Ressa has denounced American tech companies for spreading lies and hate after she received the Nobel peace prize.

Maria Ressa said there was “no brighter light” than the Nobel Peace Prize.

RELATED STORY: Court of Appeals allows Maria Ressa to travel to Oslo to receive Nobel prize

The 58-year-old journalist, co-founder of the news website Rappler, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in early October, together with Russia’s Dimitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta. They received the honors for “their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression.”

The two investigative journalists received the prestigious award on Friday at a small ceremony at Oslo’s City Hall.

Ressa is highly critical of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and is the subject of seven lawsuits in her country.

READ ON: Malacanang congratulates Maria Ressa on Nobel Peace Prize award

Ressa launched an attack on American tech giants accusing them of fuelling a flood of “toxic sludge” on social media.

She said that the technology industry “has allowed a virus of lies to infect each of us, pitting us against each other, bringing out our fears, anger and hate, and setting the stage for the rise of authoritarians and dictators around the world.” (AW)

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

