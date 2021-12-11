Duterte terms corruption, poverty key challenges for PH governance

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has termed corruption and poverty as challenges for Philippines governance.

He said this in his intervention at the Summit for Democracy organized by the United States.

Duterte said freedom of expression and of the press in the country are “fully enjoyed.”

RELATED STORY: Duterte to visit Expo 2020 Dubai in February 2022, says DTI secretary

“My administration will ensure an honest, peaceful, credible, and free elections in May. It will be my highest honor to turn over the reins of power to my successor, knowing that in the exercise of my mandate,

I did my best to serve the Filipino nation,” he said.

He said the current government has worked on creating jobs, peace and security and the administration will continue to work on reforms.

He however noted that the country’s governance is being challenged by corruption, poverty as well as peace and order.

READ ON: Duterte issues executive order establishing OFW hospital

He said he aspires for a government that really works for the Filipino people, especially the poor and the marginalized.

Malacaῆang said on that Duterte’s invitation and participation on the summit is in recognition of the existing democracy in the country. (AW)