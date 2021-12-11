Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Duterte terms corruption, poverty key challenges for PH governance

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has termed corruption and poverty as challenges for Philippines governance.

He said this in his intervention at the Summit for Democracy organized by the United States.

Duterte said freedom of expression and of the press in the country are “fully enjoyed.”

RELATED STORY: Duterte to visit Expo 2020 Dubai in February 2022, says DTI secretary

“My administration will ensure an honest, peaceful, credible, and free elections in May. It will be my highest honor to turn over the reins of power to my successor, knowing that in the exercise of my mandate,
I did my best to serve the Filipino nation,” he said.

He said the current government has worked on creating jobs, peace and security and the administration will continue to work on reforms.

He however noted that the country’s governance is being challenged by corruption, poverty as well as peace and order.

READ ON: Duterte issues executive order establishing OFW hospital

He said he aspires for a government that really works for the Filipino people, especially the poor and the marginalized.

Malacaῆang said on that Duterte’s invitation and participation on the summit is in recognition of the existing democracy in the country. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Ivana Alawi retains position as top YouTube content creator in PH in 2021

5 hours ago

At least one clustered precinct in every legislative PH district to be audited: Comelec

5 hours ago

Robredo vows to prioritize govt purchases from SMEs, farmers if she wins

5 hours ago

Sharjah Police launch unit of 20 officers to rescue mountain hikers

6 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button