Philippines eyes to give COVID-19 booster shots in 3 months interval 

Health Secretary Francisco Duque revealed that experts in the Philippines are now looking at the possibility of giving the booster shots three months after their second dose. 

Under current guidelines, fully vaccinated individuals who are 18 years old and above and have been vaccinated after six months are qualified to get booster shots.

“They are looking into it. So we will submit into the vaccine expert panel what would be the totality advantage of giving earlier booster shots,” Duque said in an interview on CNN Philippines.

“Saying instead of 6 months from the second dose of primary series what if we did it 3 months after the second dose? Would that confer much better, much higher protection,” he added. 

The Philippine government has given over 600,000 doses of booster shots since its rollout last November 22. 

The new measures or policy on the booster doses comes as the threat of the Omicron COVID-19 variant emerges citing concerns on vaccine efficacy.

