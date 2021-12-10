Latest News

PH gov’t eyes to bring home up to 2,000 stranded OFWs in UAE before Dec. 25 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

In the spirit of the Christmas season, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA hopes to bring home stranded OFWs before December 25. 

“Hanggat maari maiuwi natin sila before December 25 kaya naman magkakaroon kami ng free government funded repatriation flights para sa mga OFW,” OWWA Chief Hans Cacdac said.

At least 2,000 to 3,000 OFWs are currently stranded in Saudi Arabia according to OWWA, and 1,000 to 2,000 OFWs stranded in the United Arab Emirates.

The government will also continue to provide hotel quarantine, transportation and other services for OFWs. 

The government expects around 80,000 to 100,000 OFWs to return home this month. 

OWWA noted this number of OFWs coming home for a holiday vacation is close to pre-pandemic levels and can be attributed in part to the resumption of economic activities in other countries.

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Singapore detects locally transmitted case Omicron COVID-19 variant 

1 hour ago
Dubai Airport COVID-19 Photo from Federal Customs Authority (FCA)

UAE urges passengers to adhere to travel guidelines to avoid getting stranded

2 hours ago

OFWs seek gov’t help to get unpaid salary from Saudi employers

2 hours ago

Philippines eyes to give COVID-19 booster shots in 3 months interval 

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button