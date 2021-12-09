Ras Al Khaimah adopts UAE’s new workweek in local government

In line with the UAE’s vision and efforts to remain on top of international trends and developments, and in order to continue making progress on global competitiveness indicators across all sectors, the Government of Ras Al Khaimah has adopted the UAE’s new workweek in local government sector.

The system will be implemented in all government entities across the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, whereby the workweek will be from Monday to Thursday moving forward, with Friday being a half day.

Working hours for government employees will be from 7:30am to 3:30pm on Monday through Thursday, and to 12:00pm on Fridays.

The decision moves the weekend to Saturday and Sunday, with Friday being a half day, as of 1st January 2022.

The roll-out of the system will, nevertheless, take into consideration government entities whose activities require alternative arrangements. Flexible and remote work system will remain in place in line with relevant directives and regulations.