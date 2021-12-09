Filipinos among fastest growing consumer markets in UAE – study

A recent national survey revealed that an overwhelming 96 per cent of Filipino expats believe that the UAE economy is in a stronger position to achieve further progress in 2022 driven by better performance of private sector since the pandemic.

This strong optimism amongst Filipinos is reflected in their consumption habits, making them a fast-growing major profitable consumer market in the UAE.

As presented during the Global Business Forum-ASEAN organised by Dubai Chamber at Expo 2020 Dubai, the study conducted by The Filipino Times, the biggest news platform for Filipinos in the Middle East and North African region, focused on several key indicators as a gauge to measure Filipino expats’ consumer confidence and covered 2,612 Filipino respondents from across the emirates.

In an analysis, the survey also emphasised the importance of gauging consumer spending, which is directly linked to better employment outlook. While spending revives businesses, the recovery of businesses leads to upbeat job market and more spending.

Owing to Filipinos’ growing purchasing power and their well-established reputation of loyalty to brands, they are being wooed by both local and international companies in the UAE.

The survey measured Filipinos’ consumer sentiment and purchasing power, as well as business outlook of companies catering to or targeting the Filipino consumers in the UAE—which is considered as one of the fastest-growing, brand-loyal consumer segments.