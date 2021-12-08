UAE to host Friday prayers, sermons across all mosques after 1:15pm starting Jan. 1

Friday prayers and sermons in UAE mosques will be held after 1:15pm.

This came as the UAE announced a two-and-a-half-day weekend and will come into effect from January 1, 2022.

The UAE Government Media Office said Saturday and Sunday will form the new weekend in 2022.

The UAE becomes the first country in the world to introduce a shortened workweek.

The new labor policy is not mandatory for the private sector but companies are likely to follow it.

The new working hours from Monday to Thursday will start at 7:30 am and end at 3:30 pm. Every Friday, working hours from 7:30 am – 12:00 pm.

Government staff will have the flexibility to make arrangements to work from home on Fridays, as well as to arrange their working hours on a flexi-time basis.

The extended weekend comes as part of the UAE government’s efforts to boost work-life balance and enhance social wellbeing, while increasing performance to advance the UAE’s economic competitiveness.