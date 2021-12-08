Latest News

Saif bin Zayed visits Vatican Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai

Photo courtesy of WAM

His Highness Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, visited the Vatican Pavilion during his tour in Expo 2020 Dubai.

During his visit to the pavilion which is located in the Mobility District, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed was able to see rare ancient manuscripts, historical documents, and other artefacts that deepen human communication and explore the many common grounds between the East and the West.

The Interior Minister also heard the humanitarian message delivered by the Pavilion team, a message built on tolerance and brotherhood.

His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed was accompanied by Giuseppe de Nicola, Director of the Pavilion, and Monseigneur Thomas Travni, the Pavilion Designer.

 

