LIST: 13 public holidays in UAE next year

The UAE will have 13 public holidays next year.

A long-stretch holiday will, however, come five months later–the celebration of Eid Al Fitr, which is likely to fall on May 1.

The next official public holiday is on January 1 to celebrate New Year’s Day and it will be followed by an official holiday on January 2 which comes as part of the UAE weekend changes brought in for next year.

In the month of July, there will be five more days off starting with Arafat Day on July 9. In the same week there is Eid Al Adha, which begins on Sunday, July 10 and at the end of the month will be Islamic New Year which will begin on Sunday, July 31.

The list of public holidays in UAE in 2022 at a glance:

January 1: New Year’s Day

January 2: Official holiday for UAE weekend change

April 30 to May 4: Eid Al Fitr

July 8: Arafat Day

July 9, 10 and 11: Eid Al Adha

July 30: Islamic New Year

October 8: Prophet Mohammed’s birthday

December 1: Commemoration Day

December 2 and 3: UAE National Day