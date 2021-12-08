JOBS WANTED: Emirates to hire over 500 IT professionals

(WAM) — The Emirates Group is looking to provide IT professionals opportunities to join the world of aviation and travel.

The Emirates Group is experiencing strong air travel demand across all areas of the business, and a range of opportunities will be available for skilled IT professionals to be part of one of the world leading airlines and aviation services company.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer, said, “Emirates continues to invest in technologies and introduce innovative solutions that are based on artificial intelligence, data and other smart solutions to deliver our products and serve our loyal customers in the most efficient and flexible manner. We are pleased to be one of the leading companies and provide employment opportunities for existing and new joiners to the Emirates Group. We will continue to rely and invest in our resources to support the Emirates Group requirements.”

In line with Dubai and the UAE’s ambition to attract technology talent, the Emirates Group is looking to recruit more than 500 IT professionals in the next 6 months to build its own talent pipeline with expertise in various areas, including: CyberSecurity, Technical Product Management, DevOps, Hybrid Cloud, modern architecture, Software Engineering, Service Management, Digital Workplace, Agile Delivery and Innovation.

Offering a dynamic and varied technology environment, the Group offers exciting career growth opportunities with requirements across B2C, B2B, corporate support functions, fulfilment and operations, to support its 40+ different businesses and brands in Dubai and globally.

Aside from its own internal programmes, Emirates has also invested into a number of innovation programmes such as the Aviation X-Lab in partnership with GE, Airbus, Thales, and Collins Aerospace; and Intelak in partnership with Accenture, Microsoft and Dubai Tourism.