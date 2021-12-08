24-year-old arrested in Texas for attacking an elderly Filipino

Authorities handcuffed a 24-year-old in Texas for attacking an elderly Filipino last November.

The El Cajon police shared the photo of 24-year-old Israel Ezekiel Valdivia, who has a long criminal history, on their Twitter page.

Last month Valdivia had attacked the 71-year-old Filipino Jose Serra in California last Nov. 3, 2021 outside a San Diego Trolley.

He was arrested in Runnel’s County, Texas just before the Thanksgiving Holiday. He had stolen a vehicle and was arrested after a long hase through Texas.

He is expected to be extradited to California where the attack took place.

Serra has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home from multiple surgeries while a fundraiser is being planned within the next few weeks to help him out.