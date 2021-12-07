Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE launches more durable AED50 polymer banknote

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The UAE has launched a more durable AED 50 polymer banknote.

The new note is a tribute to the late Sheik Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and came in commemoration of the country’s 50-year anniversary.

This is the first note to be made with polymer and the notes made of this material are seen to be more durable and sustainable than traditional ones. The new note will also help reduce the country’s carbon footprint as polymer is recyclable and will be available in ATMs soon.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi Police warns against scam calls posing as UAE Central Bank

It features different shades of violet, fluorescent blue marks of the UAE nation brand in the center, and drawings and inscriptions created using advanced intaglio printing techniques and the Central Bank has also added symbols in Braille to help visually-impaired consumers to identify the note’s value.

It also has advanced security features to combat counterfeiting. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Duterte issues executive order establishing OFW hospital

2 hours ago

Two UAE astronauts join NASA to train for space missions

2 hours ago

Blood plasma doesn’t improve survival from COVID-19: WHO

2 hours ago

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed approves policy to promote corporate social responsibility

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button