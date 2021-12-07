UAE launches more durable AED50 polymer banknote

The UAE has launched a more durable AED 50 polymer banknote.

The new note is a tribute to the late Sheik Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and came in commemoration of the country’s 50-year anniversary.

This is the first note to be made with polymer and the notes made of this material are seen to be more durable and sustainable than traditional ones. The new note will also help reduce the country’s carbon footprint as polymer is recyclable and will be available in ATMs soon.

It features different shades of violet, fluorescent blue marks of the UAE nation brand in the center, and drawings and inscriptions created using advanced intaglio printing techniques and the Central Bank has also added symbols in Braille to help visually-impaired consumers to identify the note’s value.

It also has advanced security features to combat counterfeiting. (AW)