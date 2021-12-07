Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed approves policy to promote corporate social responsibility

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council has approved a policy to enlist private companies in social and economic development.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said that corporate social responsibility plays a key role in building a strong and cohesive society.

His Highness said he was looking to develop Dubai in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

At the Expo 2020 Dubai meet which was chaired by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Executive Council adopted policies aimed at encouraging corporate social responsibility among private sector companies.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, also attended the meeting.

A collaboration between the private sector and the Dubai Government during the pandemic through the Community Solidarity Fund attracted a private sector contribution of over AED 356 million. (AW)

