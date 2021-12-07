Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Four-and-a-half working week announced in Abu Dhabi starting 2022

Abu Dhabi Government is to implement a four and a half day working week, with weekend moved to Saturday-Sunday, and a half-day on Friday in the emirate, in line with the UAE’s vision to enhance its global competitiveness across economic and business sectors, and to keep pace with global developments.

According to the decision, the new weekly work schedule will be implemented in Abu Dhabi across all government entities. The work week will become Monday to Thursday with a half-work day on Friday.

RELATED STORY: Dubai announces 4.5 working days starting 2022

As of 1 January 2022, the weekend will fall on Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday, 2 January to be an official holiday.

Official working hours in government entities will be from 7.30am to 3.30pm, Monday to Thursday, with regular flexible timings remaining applicable, and from 7.30am to 12.00pm on Friday.

