Vehicles parked on ‘Right-of-Way’ to be impounded in Dubai

The vehicles parked on the ‘Right-of-Way’ in Dubai will be impounded and the drivers will face a fine.

The authorities have banned the parking of vehicles on ‘right-of-way’ as per a new resolution issued in Dubai.

Vehicles flouting parking norms will be towed and impounded and owners who will be fined will also be required to pay an additional admin fee of 25 per cent.

The enforcement of the ban came as the Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, issued an Executive Council Resolution regulating ‘right-of-way’.

The Traffic and Roads Agency of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will be in charge of overseeing the right-of-way and the areas surrounding it.

Only government entities will be allowed to use the pavement for emergency cases and the Director-General of RTA will determine which areas of the pavement can be used that shouldn’t obstruct pedestrian traffic or disrupt public services.

Also it will be strictly prohibited to conduct work on the right-of-way and the areas surrounding it.

In coordination with Dubai’s Department of Finance, the agency will be in charge of refunding part of the fee paid for the permit or non-objection letter in the case of a cancellation or modification.

Any objections or complaints against a decision must be filed within 30 days from its issuance. (AW)