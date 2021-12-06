PH now at minimal risk for COVID-19

The Philippines can now be classified under minimal risk for COVID-19 based on the latest assessment of the Department of Health.

Health Spokesperson and Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vegeire said that the average daily attack rate from Nov. 22 to Dec. 5 is now below one.

This means that the country can be downgraded to minimal risk.

“Nationally we remain at minimal risk case classification with a negative two-week growth rate at -57% and a low-risk average daily attack rate at 0.67 cases for every 100,000 individuals,” Vergeire said in a virtual briefing.

The health official said that 13 out of 17 regions are also under minimal risk.

Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Zamboanga Peninsula are under low risk case classification.

The DOH adds that all healthcare utilization rate is now under 50% use.

Vergeire adds that they have not detected the presence of the dreaded Omicron COVID-19 variant.

“Out of all of those samples tested in this latest whole-genome sequencing run, wala pong na-detect na Omicron variant,” Vergeire said in a virtual briefing. (TDT)