Discovery of statue in Sharjah may shed light on Roman artwork

Photo from Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA)

An artefact that has been discovered in Sharjah could throw light on Roman artwork.

The artefact dates back to the first century (AD) was discovered in Sharjah’s Mleiha.

Director-General of the SAA, Dr. Sabah Aboud Jassim, said the discovery points to the existence of a trading network between Mleiha and empires.

He said that the shape of this mythical creature was depicted in many Roman artworks. The displays were found in architecture, decorations, wall panels, furniture, and jewellery.

The artefact is part of a “censer bearing three statues of similar shape and distributed in a symmetrical circular shape, topped by a large and luxurious bowl used for burning incense”. (AW)

