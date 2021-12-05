Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Son faces legal suit from father for illegally withdrawing pension worth AED 95,400

A father filed a lawsuit against one of his sons for withdrawing his AED 95,400 monthly pension.

He has demanded the money back besides the case fees and the lawyers’ expenses.

According to the father, he had given his son a proxy to run his business and handed him over the card of his monthly pension of AED 5,300.

He found that his son withdrew the pension amount as he claimed it was suspended.

After heading to the pension authority to inquire about the reason, he discovered it was suspended 19 months after the date his son informed him about the situation.

The Court referred the case to the investigation team and it was brought out that after the son said the card was not valid his father had to pay all the expenses from his own pocket.

An expert by the Court said in his report the father pointed out that his son owed him AED 105,600.

The Court of First Instance obligated the son to pay the amount to his father as well as the case fees and legal expenses.

