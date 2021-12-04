Latest NewsNewsTFT News

RAK Police arrest youth due to viral video of his reckless stunts

The Ras Al Khaimah Police have arrested a 21-year-old after his video performing dangerous stunts went viral on social media.

The youth while driving lost control over his vehicle that flipped over on one of the emirate’s roads.

Captain Abdulrahman Ahmed Al Shehhi, Director of Investigation Section at the Traffic and Patrols Department in Ras Al Khaimah stated that the viral video showed the young man driving his 4X4 car recklessly.

As soon as the driving stunt came to their notice, a security team was entrusted to identify and seize the car in less than one hour.

The police have called on the public to refrain from such reckless driving behaviors. (AW)

