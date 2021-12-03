Latest News

Social media abuzz over Sheikh Hamdan’s photos with his twins

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum sent social media abuzz after sharing photos of his twins. 

This came on the occasion of UAE’s 50th National Day.

The kids are not facing the camera and are dressed up in traditional Emirati attire.

It could be seen that Sheikha is donning the dress of UAE colors while Rashid wears a traditional white Kandura with a Gotra “completing his look for the UAE’s Golden Jubliee.”

Sheikh Hamdan keeps his 12.7 million followers on Instagram updated by regularly posting his pictures and videos. 

