Reinfection three times more likely with Omicron variant, South African experts say 

Initial research from South African experts showed that the Omicron variant is three times more likely to cause reinfections compared to Delta and Beta variants.

The data provides the first epidemiological evidence about Omicron’s ability to escape immunity.

The paper was uploaded in a preprint server but the study has yet to be peer reviewed.

The study showed 35,670 suspected reinfections among 2.8 million individuals with positive tests until November 27.

They were tested 90 days apart which indicate reinfection.

“Recent reinfections have occurred in individuals whose primary infections occurred across all three waves, with the most having their primary infection in the Delta wave,” Juliet Pulliam, director of the South African DSI-NRF Centre of Excellence in Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis said in a tweet.

In an AFP report, researchers at that time are not yet aware of the vaccination status of the individuals so it’s difficult to say for now that Omicron can reinfect fully vaccinated individuals.

“Data are also urgently needed on disease severity associated with Omicron infection, including in individuals with a history of prior infection,” she said.

The expert said that while cases are expected to go up, vaccines can still play a crucial role.

“We believe that vaccines will still however protect against severe disease,” she added.