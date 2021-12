Ras Al Khaimah Police have announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines from December 5 to January 3.

The discount was part of the UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations.

The police force urged drivers whose vehicles are involved in violations to expedite the payment and to take advantage of the discount.

It has also called on drivers to adhere to traffic regulations and abide by the speed limit.

