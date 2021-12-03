Philippines ranks 4th globally in daily rate of COVID-19 jabs

The Philippines’ nationwide vaccination campaign has yielded high placement in the list of countries with the highest daily rate of COVID-19 jabs.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said Thursday:

“The latest report (from Our World in Data) is that ang Pilipinas ay nasa number 4 globally, ang rank natin (the Philippines is ranking number 4 globally) for having jabbed 2.7 million in a day.”

The 2.7 million single day jabs were administered on the first day of the government’s 3-day National COVID-19 Vaccination Days.

Duque noted that the country has so far hit as thrice than its usual vaccination rate during the rollout of the Bayanihan, Bakunahan Covid-19 vaccination drive.

The country is only next to China’s 22 million, India’s 10 million and the United States’ 3.48 million doses, and followed by Brazil with 2.6 million doses.

During the three-day event dubbed “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” the country tripled its usual daily vaccination output.

As per the latest data of COVID-19 vaccination over 90.2 million doses have been administered as of December 2. From this number, 52.4 million were first doses, while 37.3 million were second doses and single-dose vaccines and over 421,000 booster doses have also been administered.