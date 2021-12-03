Latest News

Philippines ranks 4th globally in daily rate of COVID-19 jabs

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Photo courtesy of Joey O. Razon/PNA

The Philippines’ nationwide vaccination campaign has yielded high placement in the list of countries with the highest daily rate of COVID-19 jabs.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said Thursday:

“The latest report (from Our World in Data) is that ang Pilipinas ay nasa number 4 globally, ang rank natin (the Philippines is ranking number 4 globally) for having jabbed 2.7 million in a day.”

The 2.7 million single day jabs were administered on the first day of the government’s 3-day National COVID-19 Vaccination Days.

Duque noted that the country has so far hit as thrice than its usual vaccination rate during the rollout of the Bayanihan, Bakunahan Covid-19 vaccination drive.

The country is only next to China’s 22 million, India’s 10 million and the United States’ 3.48 million doses, and followed by Brazil with 2.6 million doses.

During the three-day event dubbed “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” the country tripled its usual daily vaccination output.

As per the latest data of COVID-19 vaccination over 90.2 million doses have been administered as of December 2. From this number, 52.4 million were first doses, while 37.3 million were second doses and single-dose vaccines and over 421,000 booster doses have also been administered.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

DOH: 3 travelers from South Africa, other red list countries test positive for COVID-19 

5 hours ago

Philippines bars travel of OFWs to ‘red list’ countries

5 hours ago

‘Paki-screenshot’: Sereno warns netizens accusing Kris Aquino of stealing Imelda Marcos’ sequestered jewelry 

5 hours ago

Pinoy migrant workers receive financial support from Austrian gov’t

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button