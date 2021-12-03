Latest News

Paolo Duterte supports Bongbong Marcos’ presidential bid 

Staff Report

Presidential son Paolo Duterte joins his sister Sara Duterte in supporting the presidential bid of former senator Bongbong Marcos.

“From the start pa po BBM na ako,” the Davao representative told GMA News.

The statement of support from Paolo and Sara for Marcos’ presidential bid runs contrary to their father’s remarks against Marcos, who even called him a “weak leader” and “spoiled”.

President Rodrigo Duterte also supported the presidential bid of Senator Bong Go, but the senator announced that he was backing out from the race.

Go, however, has yet to formalize his withdrawal from the 2022 presidential race. 

