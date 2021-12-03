‘Paki-screenshot’: Sereno warns netizens accusing Kris Aquino of stealing Imelda Marcos’ sequestered jewelry 

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno warned against netizens who accuse Kris Aquino of stealing some sequestered jewelry of former first lady Imelda Marcos.

Sereno said that anyone who accuses someone without any evidence could face legal charges.

“FIRST WARNING PO: Criminal case na po ang maaaring harapin niyo sa pagbibintang na ginamit ni Kris Aquino ang alahas ni Imelda na ayon sa Supreme Court ay galing sa NAKAW NA YAMAN.”

“Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas at PCGG na po ang nagsabing imposible ito. Simula ngayon, kukuhanan na namin ng screenshots ang lahat ng magko-comment ng ganito, pati ang profile details niyo, at ipadadala sa Bangko Sentral, sa PCGG, at sa sinisiraan niyong tao,” Sereno added.

“Dalawang government institutions po at isang individual ang sinisiraan niyo. Paano po niyo sinisiraan ang PCGG at Bangko Sentral? Dahil po sa ilalim ng batas, hindi nila maaaring galawin at ipagamit sa maling paraan ang mga assets na ipinagkatiwala sa kanila, gaya ng mga alahas na nasamsam na ill-gotten wealth. In effect, inaakusahan niyo ang PCGG at Bangko Sentral ng paglabag sa batas,” she said.

“Dati po ay dinadaan lang natin sa paliwanag na walang basehan ang akusasyon nila kay Kris Aquino, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, at sa PCGG. Ngunit hindi po tumitigil ang ganitong mga masasamang bintang at krimen po iyan. Kaya’t iipunin na po namin ang mga screenshots ng ganitong mga comments at ipadadala sa kinauukulan. Nasosobrahan na po ang pagiging kriminal ng mga gawain niyo,” Sereno added.

“Yung mga may resibo ng ganitong comments, paki-forward po by pm sa akin, and I will forward. Gawin po natin itong activity laban sa iresponsableng paggamit ng salita,” she continued.

Fake news about Aquino wearing the former first lady has been going on for years now.

In 2016, Aquino shut down trolls who claimed that the necklace she had worn during an event at the 2015 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) belonged to the Marcos matriarch.

She wrote in an Instagram post: “It seems you don’t want me to stay quiet and your trolls want to keep perpetuating lies about me.

“My friend JC Buendia & my sister Viel both showed me this paulit-ulit na FB post. The necklaces supposedly belonged to Mrs Marcos & I was brazen enough to wear them for the APEC DINNER.

“Duh? The necklace I wore was made from cubic zirconia & silver- hindi po DIAMONDS, in other words fake sila although Bottega Veneta naman.

“ENOUGH! And the TRUTH is on my side- including credit card receipts.

“P.S. I have a long-standing event for #ARIEL on Tuesday, even if my necklaces aren’t appropriate for showing how you can remove more than 100 different types of stains- what the heck, isusuot ko na sila, after all I paid for them w/ hard-earned, tax paid income.

“And hindi ko na problema kung yung pagnanakaw ng iba trip nilang ibintang/pagtakpan using me.

“To be perfectly clear, I’m not referring to Mrs. Marcos.”