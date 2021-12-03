New York detects 5 new Omicron variant cases 

The New York State has confirmed five detected cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed the news on Thursday, increasing the total number of Omicron cases in the United States to 8.

“New York State has confirmed 5 cases of the Omicron variant. Let me be clear: This is not cause for alarm. We knew this variant was coming and we have the tools to stop the spread,” Hochul said in a tweet.

The governor also said that people should get vaccinated and take booster shots if they are qualified to have one.

No information yet if the cases are near New York City and whether they were detected from travelers abroad.

U.S. President Joe Biden said that his administration is intensifying their vaccination campaign as winter season approaches.

The World Health Organization said that based on preliminary evidence, the new COVID-19 variant of concern shows increased risk of reinfection.

“Preliminary evidence suggests there may be an increased risk of reinfection with Omicron (ie, people who have previously had COVID-19 could become reinfected more easily with Omicron), as compared to other variants of concern, but information is limited. More information on this will become available in the coming days and weeks,” the WHO said in a statement.

The WHO said that it’s not yet clear if the new variant is more transmissible compared to other variants.

“Preliminary data suggests that there are increasing rates of hospitalization in South Africa, but this may be due to increasing overall numbers of people becoming infected, rather than a result of specific infection with Omicron,” it said.

The WHO is now forming an experts group to study the impact of the new variant on the COVID-19 response including vaccines.

“There is currently no information to suggest that symptoms associated with Omicron are different from those from other variants,” the WHO said.