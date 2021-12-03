Latest News

Moderna’s booster shot vs. Omicron to be ready by March 2022

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

The COVID-19 booster shot of Moderna against the Omicron variant will be ready by March.

According to Moderna, the COVID-19 booster shot targeting the Omicron variant will be tested and ready for U.S. authorization by March.

This came following Moderna predicted that existing COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be less effective against the emerging variant.

Moderna President Stephen Hoge said that the booster shots carrying genes specifically targeting mutations in the newly-discovered Omicron variant would be the quickest way to deal with the disease.

He said that this will address any “anticipated reductions in vaccine efficacy it may cause.”

Moderna is also working on a multi-valent vaccine that would include “up to four different coronavirus variants including Omicron.”

Stephen Hoge however said that could take several more months.

The United States identified its first COVID-19 case due to the Omicron variant in California.

The Omicron has been dubbed a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

DOH: 3 travelers from South Africa, other red list countries test positive for COVID-19 

5 hours ago

Philippines bars travel of OFWs to ‘red list’ countries

5 hours ago

‘Paki-screenshot’: Sereno warns netizens accusing Kris Aquino of stealing Imelda Marcos’ sequestered jewelry 

5 hours ago

Pinoy migrant workers receive financial support from Austrian gov’t

6 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button