Malacañang says Duterte needs more time to name successor 

Malacañang said that President Rodrigo Duterte is taking his time to decide on the name of the presidential bet he would support in the 2022 elections.

This came following Sen. Bong Go’s decision to drop out from the presidential race on Tuesday, and amid calls of Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte on Duterte’s allies to support their tandem.

“Si Pangulo has options, has choices he has to make. Let us give him time to make those decisions…the leeway kung kelan niya iyon gusto gawin,” Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said.

“Let us just wait for the President to make any announcement with regard to that matter. He has options, and it is up to them to reveal his choice when the time comes,” he added.

Go has yet to formalize his withdrawal from the presidential race.