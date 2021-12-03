Latest News

Malacañang says Duterte needs more time to name successor 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Malacañang said that President Rodrigo Duterte is taking his time to decide on the name of the presidential bet he would support in the 2022 elections. 

This came following Sen. Bong Go’s decision to drop out from the presidential race on Tuesday, and amid calls of Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte on Duterte’s allies to support their tandem.

“Si Pangulo has options, has choices he has to make. Let us give him time to make those decisions…the leeway kung kelan niya iyon gusto gawin,” Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said. 

“Let us just wait for the President to make any announcement with regard to that matter. He has options, and it is up to them to reveal his choice when the time comes,” he added.

Go has yet to formalize his withdrawal from the presidential race. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

DOH: 3 travelers from South Africa, other red list countries test positive for COVID-19 

5 hours ago

Philippines bars travel of OFWs to ‘red list’ countries

5 hours ago

‘Paki-screenshot’: Sereno warns netizens accusing Kris Aquino of stealing Imelda Marcos’ sequestered jewelry 

5 hours ago

Pinoy migrant workers receive financial support from Austrian gov’t

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button