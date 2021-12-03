Latest News

Abu Dhabi approves emergency use of monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 treatment

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Abu Dhabi approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 treatment.

The medication can be used to treat mild to moderate cases and those who have had direct contact with positive patients.

According to the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) it has adopted Swiss biotech company Roche’s treatment for managing positive COVID cases.

Dr Jamal Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of the DoH, said that they were collaborating with Roche as part of efforts to build a robust life science hub and spearhead the latest advancements “for COVID-19 prevention and treatment.”

The treatment includes two monoclonal antibodies namely asirivimab and imdevimab, which have been also approved in the European Union and Japan, and conditionally approved in the UK and Australia.

The treatment is authorised for emergency use or temporary pandemic use in the United States, India, Switzerland and Canada and is recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

DOH: 3 travelers from South Africa, other red list countries test positive for COVID-19 

5 hours ago

Philippines bars travel of OFWs to ‘red list’ countries

5 hours ago

‘Paki-screenshot’: Sereno warns netizens accusing Kris Aquino of stealing Imelda Marcos’ sequestered jewelry 

5 hours ago

Pinoy migrant workers receive financial support from Austrian gov’t

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button