Abu Dhabi approves emergency use of monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 treatment

Abu Dhabi approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 treatment.

The medication can be used to treat mild to moderate cases and those who have had direct contact with positive patients.

According to the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) it has adopted Swiss biotech company Roche’s treatment for managing positive COVID cases.

Dr Jamal Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of the DoH, said that they were collaborating with Roche as part of efforts to build a robust life science hub and spearhead the latest advancements “for COVID-19 prevention and treatment.”

The treatment includes two monoclonal antibodies namely asirivimab and imdevimab, which have been also approved in the European Union and Japan, and conditionally approved in the UK and Australia.

The treatment is authorised for emergency use or temporary pandemic use in the United States, India, Switzerland and Canada and is recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).