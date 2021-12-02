UAE National Day: Inbound travellers to Dubai to get free Expo 2020 tickets

Inbound travellers to Dubai will get free Expo 2020 tickets on the UAE National Day.

The Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security in collaboration with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai, will offer inbound travellers free Expo 2020 tickets.

Free Expo 2020 tickets which will be offered for two weeks from Wednesday, December 1, will enable travellers to visit the mega global event. Authorities stated that the free ticket giveaway is part of the UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations.

The inbound travellers entering Dubai through its various ports, including tourists, residents and citizens, will receive the free tickets.

The Dubai Expo will run until March 31, 2022 and brings together the world’s brightest minds through its Programme for People and Planet. It is a platform for the free and open exchange of new ideas and innovation.