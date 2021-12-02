Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE National Day: Inbound travellers to Dubai to get free Expo 2020 tickets

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Inbound travellers to Dubai will get free Expo 2020 tickets on the UAE National Day.

The Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security in collaboration with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai, will offer inbound travellers free Expo 2020 tickets.

RELATED STORY: Expo 2020 Dubai announces free entry this December 2

Free Expo 2020 tickets which will be offered for two weeks from Wednesday, December 1, will enable travellers to visit the mega global event. Authorities stated that the free ticket giveaway is part of the UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations.

The inbound travellers entering Dubai through its various ports, including tourists, residents and citizens, will receive the free tickets.

READ ON: Expo 2020 Dubai offers to upgrade from ‘Festive Pass’ to season pass for only AED 150

The Dubai Expo will run until March 31, 2022 and brings together the world’s brightest minds through its Programme for People and Planet. It is a platform for the free and open exchange of new ideas and innovation.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE, Saudi Arabia announced first cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant 

11 mins ago

ELECTION UPDATE: Marcos to face fifth disqualification case

14 mins ago

DOH: 3 travelers from South Africa show no COVID-19 symptoms 

18 mins ago

PH approves booster shots against COVID-19 for adult population

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button