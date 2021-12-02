PH to roll out booster shots for fully vaccinated adults beginning December 3 

The Philippine government will be rolling out the booster shots for all fully vaccinated adults starting December 3.

“All fully vaccinated adults are eligible to receive COVID-19 booster shots starting tomorrow, December 3! Those who have completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccines can be inoculated with the following brands regardless of which vaccines are taken in the first two doses,” the DOH said in an advisory Thursday.

The National Vaccination Operations Center will issue the guidelines for adult booster shots.

Initially, the government gave booster shots for health workers, senior citizens, and immunocompromised individuals in November.

Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez assured that there are enough supplies for the booster shots and the government aims to finish the booster doses in the first quarter of 2022 or before the election season.