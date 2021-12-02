Latest News

PH to roll out booster shots for fully vaccinated adults beginning December 3 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Philippine government will be rolling out the booster shots for all fully vaccinated adults starting December 3. 

“All fully vaccinated adults are eligible to receive COVID-19 booster shots starting tomorrow, December 3! Those who have completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccines can be inoculated with the following brands regardless of which vaccines are taken in the first two doses,” the DOH said in an advisory Thursday.

The National Vaccination Operations Center will issue the guidelines for adult booster shots. 

Initially, the government gave booster shots for health workers, senior citizens, and immunocompromised individuals in November.

Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez assured that there are enough supplies for the booster shots and the government aims to finish the booster doses in the first quarter of 2022 or before the election season. 

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE, Saudi Arabia announced first cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant 

5 hours ago

ELECTION UPDATE: Marcos to face fifth disqualification case

5 hours ago

DOH: 3 travelers from South Africa show no COVID-19 symptoms 

5 hours ago

PH approves booster shots against COVID-19 for adult population

7 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button