Former cop who shot mother and son to death in viral video dies at New Bilibid Prison

A former cop, who was convicted for the killing of a mother and son in Tarlac in December 2020, died at a prison.

The Bureau of Corrections has confirmed the death of Jonel Nuezca.

According to BuCor spokesperson, Gabriel Chaclag, Nuezca was walking outside his dormitory building at the New Bilibid Prison on Tuesday night when he collapsed.

The cop earlier pleaded not guilty of murder.

He was pronounced dead on 6:44 p.m., November 30 though the cause of death is still unknown.

BuCor spokesperson said that “Investigation is ongoing to determine if there is foul play in the incident.”

Justice Undersecretary Deo Marco said they have asked the BuCor for a copy of their investigation report.

Last August, the Tarlac Regional Trial Court Branch 106 found Nuezca guilty of murder.

Nuezca went viral on social media when he was filmed shooting 52-year-old Sonia Gregorio and her son Frank Anthony Gregorio to their deaths at close range on Dec. 20, 2020. The cold blooded killing of the two made rounds on social media with thousands of netizens crying justice for the two fallen civilians.