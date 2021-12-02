Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Former cop who shot mother and son to death in viral video dies at New Bilibid Prison

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago

A former cop, who was convicted for the killing of a mother and son in Tarlac in December 2020, died at a prison.

The Bureau of Corrections has confirmed the death of Jonel Nuezca.

According to BuCor spokesperson, Gabriel Chaclag, Nuezca was walking outside his dormitory building at the New Bilibid Prison on Tuesday night when he collapsed.

RELATED STORY: Killer cop in viral Tarlac shooting video pleads not guilty of murder

The cop earlier pleaded not guilty of murder.

He was pronounced dead on 6:44 p.m., November 30 though the cause of death is still unknown.

BuCor spokesperson said that “Investigation is ongoing to determine if there is foul play in the incident.”

READ ON: Killer cop Jonel Nuezca sentenced to reclusion perpetua

Justice Undersecretary Deo Marco said they have asked the BuCor for a copy of their investigation report.

Last August, the Tarlac Regional Trial Court Branch 106 found Nuezca guilty of murder.

Nuezca went viral on social media when he was filmed shooting 52-year-old Sonia Gregorio and her son Frank Anthony Gregorio to their deaths at close range on Dec. 20, 2020. The cold blooded killing of the two made rounds on social media with thousands of netizens crying justice for the two fallen civilians.

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago
Photo of Neil Bie

Neil Bie

Neil Bie is the Assistant Editor for The Filipino Times, responsible for gathering news that will resonate among OFW readers in the UAE, Philippines, and around 200 countries, where the platform reaches both Filipinos and worldwide audiences. ||| Get in touch with Neil at: Facebook: Neil Bie ||| Email: [email protected]||| or by sending a message to the Facebook page of The Filipino Times at: https://www.facebook.com/FilipinoTimes/

Related Articles

UAE, Saudi Arabia announced first cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant 

28 mins ago

ELECTION UPDATE: Marcos to face fifth disqualification case

31 mins ago

DOH: 3 travelers from South Africa show no COVID-19 symptoms 

34 mins ago

PH approves booster shots against COVID-19 for adult population

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button