UAE COVID-19 UPDATE: Authorities shorten ‘Green Pass’ validity to 14 days starting from December 5

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), in cooperation and coordination with other competent authorities nationwide, has announced the update of the Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app, starting from December 5, 2021.

A negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear green for 14 days only instead of the current 30 days. After the 14th day, the color will turn grey.

The ‘green pass’ will reactivate once the individual gets a new negative PCR test for another 14 days, according to the latest update.

The update comes in consolidation of the proactive measures to enhance the efforts made at the country level as part of the post-COVID-19 recovery strategy, initiatives and plans, to address the pandemic variants, and to ensure safe movement and tourism nationwide.