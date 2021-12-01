Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Phivolcs warns Pinatubo activities to continue but no major eruption seen

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Pinatubo recorded a 'weak explosion' on Nov 30 2021. Photo from Capt. Aljess Lasmaria via AirAsia.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that there is no imminent major eruption coming from Mt. Pinatubo amid a recent phreatic eruption on Tuesday.

“Nung 1991 at 1992 may umakyat talagang magma na umabot sa ibabaw at nung 1991, isinabog ng masyadong malakas. Dito sa nangyayari, wala pang umaakyat na magma tayong naitatala sa kadahilanang ang mga lindol ay masyadong malalim pa mga 10 kilometers or below,”Phivolcs director Renato Solidum said in a GMA News interview.

Solidum said that the recent eruption was “likely driven by shallow hydrothermal processes beneath the edifice” as there has been “very low seismic activity in the volcano in the past days and low diffuse volcanic CO2 flux measured at Pinatubo Crater Lake, and high infrasound over seismic energy released by the eruption.”

Solidum said that major eruptions from Pinatubo happen every thousand years. The gap between the 1991 eruption to present is about 500 years.

“So kung titignan natin ‘yung history, hindi natin inaasahan na magkakaron ng kahalintulad ng 1991 eruption kaagad-agad pero siyempre hindi natin pwedeng tanggalin ‘yung posibilidad na magkaroon ng mga maliliit na explosions kaya patuloy nating binabantayan ito nang mabuti,” Solidum said.

Phivolcs says that Mt.Pinatubo is under Alert Level 0. (TDT)

