Omicron variant: UAE records first case from asymptomatic, fully-vaccinated individual

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has detected the UAE’s first case of the ‘Omicron’ variant in an individual who has been fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

Authorities added that the African woman didn’t exhibit any symptoms of the disease.

MOHAP stated that the woman came from an African country via an Arab nation.

MoHAP said the infected case has been examined and isolated along with her contacts, and that all the necessary health measures have been taken.

The Ministry affirmed that the UAE Health Sector is fully prepared to address various COVID-19 variants by taking all proactive measures through inspection and conducting all necessary tests.

The Ministry also reiterated the importance of taking the COVID vaccination, including the booster shot, in order to ensure immunity and protection of COVID-19–related fatalities or severe symptoms, specially in light of the emergence of new variants.

