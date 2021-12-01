Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Moderna CEO admits existing vaccine might be ‘less effective’ for Omicron variant

Staff Report

Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 have exacerbated after the drugmaker Moderna’s CEO warned that existing vaccines were unlikely to be as effective against the Omicron variant.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel told the Financial Times in an interview, ” There is no world, I think, where (the effectiveness) is the same level . . . we had with Delta,”

Bancel had earlier stated that more clarity will emerge on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines against Omicron in about two weeks.

After the Moderna CEOs opinion, this set off fresh alarm bells in financial markets on Tuesday spooking the markets.

