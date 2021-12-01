Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Maid faces trial for stealing employer’s bracelet, clothing in Sharjah to post as ‘OOTD’ on social media

Photo for illustrative purposes only.

A 32-year-old African maid is facing trial at the Sharjah Misdemeanour Court for stealing a gold bracelet from her employer’s house.

As per the complaint by the employer, the maid also faces accusations of violating her privacy, wearing her clothes and accessories as well as posting pictures with the ensemble on social media.

As per the investigation report of the Public Prosecution, the accused has been working with the family for three years.

The incident was reported after the employer realised that her gold bracelet was missing and asked her housemaid for it. She, however, denied any knowledge. The employer who suspected her maid of stealing prompted to search the maid’s belongings and found the stolen item inside her bag.

The complainant took the maid’s phone to review the contents and found pictures of her maid wearing her clothes and jewellery and posting them on social media platforms.

The accused, who appeared before the Sharjah Misdemeanour Court, however, denied the accusation of theft.

She has however confessed taking the pictures without intending to violate the privacy of the owners of the house. (AW)

