LOOK: PHIVOLCS records ‘weak explosion’ at Mt. Pinatubo

The Philippine Seismology Agency, Phivolcs, has ruled out “volcanic processes” as the reason for “weak explosion” on Mt. Pinatubo.

On Tuesday a “weak explosion” was recorded on Mt. Pinatubo sent a plume into the sky which was detected by Japanese scientists.

Phivolcs said the Pinatubo Volcano Network recorded seismic and infrasound signals of a weak explosion at Mt. Pinatubo between 12:09 p.m. and 12:13 p.m.

RELATED STORY: Light earthquakes recorded from Mt. Pinatubo, residents asked to be “always prepared”

A plume produced by the explosion was “detected by the Himawari-8 Satellite and reported to DOST-PHIVOLCS by the Tokyo Volcanic Ash Advisory Center.”

According to Phivolcs, the seismic and infrasound signals detected at the volcano are “not typical of known volcanic processes.”

The agency said the event might have been caused by “shallow hydrothermal processes” but confirmed that it was a “phreatic eruption” , which occurs if the heated groundwater drives the eruption.

Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum said they are evaluating the development and its connection with other activities. (AW)