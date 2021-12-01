LIST: Fireworks displays, places you can visit for 50th UAE National Day holidays

A set of places could form a lineup of places that you can visit during holidays on the UAE National Day.

As part of the country’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, most people will have the day off as both the public and private sectors have been granted a four-day holiday.

Here are the spots you shouldn’t miss:

Expo 2020 Dubai

The Expo has announced a series of events on National Day and the gates to Expo 2020 will open at 9:00 am and close at 2:00 am throughout the weekend. Besides the poetry recitals, color parades, aerial show, Air Force aerobatics as well as fireworks displays are some of the features at the Expo. The visitors will require at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or a negative result from a test taken within 72 hours.

Hatta stage performance

The Golden Jubilee celebrations will take place in Hatta on December 2. A stage performance will be broadcast live that can be watched on the UAE’s National Day website and all local TV channels. It can also be viewed on screens at Expo 2020 Dubai. Proof of both the doses of COVID-19 vaccines or a negative PCR test is required for attendance.

Bluewaters Island

At the Bluewaters Island, three light shows will be held at the newly opened Ain Dubai from 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm from Wednesday to Friday. Shows by Al Ayala performers, traditional Emirati musicians, and falconry experts are also planned besides the telecast of the official Hatta celebration on big screens.

Yas Island

Firework displays will be organised on the Corniche and Yas Island at 9:00 pm. The Al Maryah Island and Bawabat Al Sharq Mall will also host events and Al Ain and Al Dhafra will launch fireworks at 9:00 pm. At Yas Island live entertainment will start at 5:00 pm and run until 10:00 pm. A fireworks show is also scheduled.

Global Village

A revamped floating market and a sweet Railway Market, fire-breathing dragon will be some of the sites to behold. At the venue special national Day events will start just before sunset at 5:00 pm. Live music concerts, as well as the performance by National Youth Orchestra Dubai, will be other highlights. (AW)