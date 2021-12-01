BREAKING: UAE confirms first case of Omicron variant in the country

Latest NewsNewsTFT News

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) has officially announced the first case of the “Omicron” variant of COVID-19 in the country.

Reports from Emirates News Agency (WAM) state that it was detected from an African woman coming from an African country via an Arab nation..

Authorities stated that the woman was fully vaccinated when she entered the country, in adherence to the approved national protocols.

MOHAP stated that the infected woman was immediately isolated, as she was asymptomatic.

Individuals who have had close contact with the woman were isolated as well. Authorities assure the public that all necessary health measures were taken and that they are closely monitoring the woman as of this time.

The Ministry affirmed that the UAE Health Sector is fully prepared to address various COVID-19 variants by taking all proactive measures through inspection and conducting all necessary tests.

The Ministry also reiterated the importance of taking the COVID vaccination, including the booster shot, in order to ensure immunity and protection of COVID-19–related fatalities or severe symptoms, specially in light of the emergence of new variants.

