Airport janitor at NAIA turn over bag with $10K

Displaying an exemplary honesty, a janitor at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) recently turned over to authorities a bag containing USD 10,000.

According to the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) Jhun Telewik had found a bag on a gang chair at the NAIA Terminal 2 while he was collecting garbage last November 27.

The MIAA said after Telewik saw the on his rounds for the second time he sought the assistance of airline ground attendants to look for the bag’s owner via the paging system.

RELATED STORY: Pinay nanny thanks honest driver in Dubai for returning her wallet containing AED4,000

Telewik turned the bag over to the Lost and Found office as no one claimed the bag.

However, the bag did not contain any identification or document that could identify the owner following which MIAA Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID) coordinated with an airline for possible lead.

Later a Filipino who introduced himself as the son of the bag’s owner claimed the belongings. The person had the supporting documents to prove his claim and Telewik USD100 as a sign of gratitude.

READ ON: Honest PCG personnel returns Php185K cash, cellphone to OFW

MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal said he salutes Telewik. He said that he was glad that amid the hardships brought by the pandemic, there” are people like Telewik who stay honest in their work.”

Telewik has been working as an airport building attendant since 2017. (AW)