UAE National Day: Abu Dhabi offers free parking from December 1

Authorities have said that residents of Abu Dhabi will be able to enjoy free parking throughout the National Day holidays starting from Wednesday, December 1.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi on Monday announced that parking would be free during the Commemoration Day (December 1) and UAE’s 50th National Day (December 2) break.

The paid parking will resume at 7:59 am on Saturday, December 4.

Parking waiver has also been extended to Mussafah industrial area’s parking lot, or M18. The parking lot is located on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi city.

The authorities have also exempted motorists from the toll charges during the upcoming holidays.

The authorities have urged the public not to park their vehicles in prohibited areas or block the smooth flow of traffic during the holidays.

Also, the Darb toll gate system will be free of charge during National Day holidays and the normal toll gate charges will resume after the official holidays are over the coming Saturday, December 4, and are applicable at peak hours from 7:00 am to 9:00 am, and from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm from Saturdays to Thursdays.

The Customer’s Happiness Centres will remain closed during the National Day holidays and only resume operations next Sunday.

The public bus service will follow the usual timings of Fridays and official holidays during the National Day break.

The ferry services will operate between Dalma Island and Jebel Al Dhanna port and between Al Saadiyat Island and Al Aliah. (AW)