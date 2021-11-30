Omicron variant: Five new cases detected in Canada

Authorities have said that they have detected five cases of highly contagious COVID-19 variant Omicron in Canada.

Two more cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant were detected in Ottawa which brought Canada’s total number of cases to five.

RELATED STORY: ‘Not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when.’ – DOH on entry of Omicron variant in PH

Quebec discovered its first COVID-19 case of the variant earlier in the day.

According to Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube, 115 travelers coming from countries affected by the new variant were asked to isolate and test for COVID-19.

READ ON: WHO warns of ‘high global risk’ due to Omicron COVID-19 variant

Quebec’s first case was a recent traveler to Nigeria, public health director Horacio Arruda said. It is facing an increase in cases and in the last 24 hours Quebec reported 756 new cases.

Travelers have been urged to rethink holiday trips and warned against large celebrations. (AW)