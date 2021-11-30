Latest NewsNewsTFT News

New PH Bill makes it mandatory to play Filipino music for tourists

A new bill in the Philippines has made it mandatory to play Filipino music for tourists.

The House of Representatives on Monday voted 179-0 to approve the bill to mandate the playing of Filipino music in hotels, resorts, restaurants, tourist buses, and all international flights coming into the Philippines.

As per the bill, all flights coming from international destinations upon landing shall devote at least 50 percent of their piped-in music to Philippine lore.

The new bill also mandates that 50 percent of all tourist buses’ playlists should consist of Filipino music when ferrying tourists. Also, hotels, resorts, and restaurants have been ordered to maintain the number at 25 percent.

The Bill also prescribes penalties for violations and seeks to showcase the culture of the country through music and to promote Philippine music. The bill will be sent to the Senate for approval.

