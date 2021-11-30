‘I will never abandon my nation for money’ EJ Obiena to stay in PH amid funding row

Despite receiving offers from multiple countries, Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena says he has no desire to leave the Philippines just yet.

The statement comes amid his row with PATAFA officials over budget concerns. The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association has accused him of falsifying his liquidation reports and failing to pay his coach, Ukraine’s Vitaly Petrov.

Obiena, the current titleholder in Asia already aired his reasons and has engaged lawyers to face the investigation.

“It’s no secret in today’s world that a number of countries are looking at this situation and laughing uncontrollably how the Philippines is driving away a world-class athlete that they can offer a passport to,” Obiena’s mentor Jim Lafferty said.

“My dear friend and mentor James Michael Lafferty spoke with Gretchen Ho several days ago and confirmed I have several offers from other nations to compete under their flag. This is a fact,” Obiena said.

“It is also true I have been approached several years ago already by other nations, floating lucrative pay packages to compete for their flag,” he added.

Obiena however maintained that loyalty is a virtue.

“Mr. Lafferty and I always agreed loyalty matters. I therefore said ‘no’ several years ago. I love my country. I am proud to compete for the flag of the Philippines. I get chills every time I hear our anthem played and to watch that flag rise high. Every time I step on the podium I force myself not to cry, kasi papangit sabay baka maging meme pa like MJ. I will never abandon my nation because of money. That’s not loyalty,” Obiena said. (TDT)