Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE to administer Pfizer, Sputnik booster shots for 18 and above age

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

The authorities in UAE have decided to administer Pfizer and Sputnik booster shots for all people aged 18 and above.

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) has announced the administration of booster shots of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Sputnik vaccines.

RELATED STORY: UAE approves Pfizer jabs for children aged 5 to 11

Booster doses can be taken six months after the second dose was given.

Earlier, only some categories of residents were eligible for Pfizer and Sputnik booster shots.

Authorities also reiterate that Sinopharm booster shots are also available to eligible residents six months after the second dose. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai Chamber unveils list of speakers joining first-ever Global Business Forum ASEAN

7 hours ago

UAE National Day: Guidelines issued for decorating vehicles

8 hours ago

UAE National Day: Free vehicle parking in Dubai between December 1 to 3

9 hours ago

Countries race to reimpose travel restrictions amidst Omicron threat

9 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button