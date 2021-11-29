UAE to administer Pfizer, Sputnik booster shots for 18 and above age

The authorities in UAE have decided to administer Pfizer and Sputnik booster shots for all people aged 18 and above.

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) has announced the administration of booster shots of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Sputnik vaccines.

Booster doses can be taken six months after the second dose was given.

Earlier, only some categories of residents were eligible for Pfizer and Sputnik booster shots.

Authorities also reiterate that Sinopharm booster shots are also available to eligible residents six months after the second dose. (AW)