UAE National Day: Guidelines issued for decorating vehicles

Motorists in Abu Dhabi have been told to stick to the deadline for decorating their vehicles during the UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations.

In a statement issued by the Abu Dhabi Police on Sunday, motorists have the option to decorate their cars with appropriate decals from November 28 to December 6.

RELATED STORY: UAE National Day: Free vehicle parking in Dubai between December 1 to 3

In the statement, police warned that the “drivers who do not comply with the specified time frames will be fined.”

In the specifications set out by the force, car decorations must not obstruct the vision of the driver and drivers have been told not to install flagpoles on vehicles, blur or cover number plates on the car, or to change the vehicle’s original paint color.

The police have also warned the drivers and passengers against using confetti sprays, and not overcrowd vehicles. The people have also been warned against sticking their bodies out of windows, or riding on top of vehicle roofs.

READ ON: UAE announces National Day holidays for private sector starting from December 1

The use of camels and horses on public roads is also prohibited and the police have also called on the public not to throw waste items or to obstruct the flow of traffic.

Pedestrians have been urged to use designated crossings to ensure their safety. (AW)