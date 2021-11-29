Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Three million elderly remain unvaccinated in PH

Around 30 percent of elderly people numbering 3 million have remained unvaccinated in the Philippines.

Since the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination began in March the country is yet to provide jabs to such a large number of people.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said Sunday, ” Nakita natin ‘yung mga nabakunahan is more or less 62 percent. Meaning, mayroon pa tayong more or less na 3 million na senior na ‘di pa nababakunahan.”

On November 27, the National COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard showed that 4.4 million seniors received their first dose of vaccination while 5.1 million older adults were fully inoculated. As many as 48,491 senior citizens received their booster dose.

Galvez assured the public that local government units are implementing strategies such as incentives and house-to-house vaccination to boost vaccination among senior citizens.

Galvez said that they were eying at giving booster shots to gov’t workers and pointed out that restricting unvaccinated seniors from going out will also help motivate them to receive jabs.

“May tinatawag na mandating senior citizens na kapag i-allow natin yung mga vaccinated seniors puwede silang lumabas and then we will restrict those senior na di makapag-vaccinate,” Galvez said. (AW)

